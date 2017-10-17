My Fitness | Stretching

Are you aware of the importance of stretching.

Whether you are working out or taking a day to rest, daily stretching habits really pay off.

A few minutes of stretching increases blood flow through your entire body, including your brain.

If done correctly your stretching will relieve sore muscles, creaky joints and eliminate that sluggish feeling.

Flexibility may not seem like something that will improve your work out, however stretching will help you achieve better form.

Dynamic stretching like arm circles and lunges will help your body by switching your brain into “workout mode,” It won’t completely eliminate injury, but it will help get you more focused so injury is less likely.

At Spartan Fit Center, we offer classes such as yoga and barre which incorporate stretching to relieve tension both physically and mentally.

For more information please visit: https://goo.gl/nxnmnU