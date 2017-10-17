My Fitness | Mental Health

Everyone knows that regular exercise is good for the body.

It is also an effective way to improve mental health.

It has a profound impact on depression, anxiety, ADHD, and more.

It relieves stress, improves memory, helps you sleep better, and boosts overall mood.

Exercise promotes changes in the brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation, and activity patterns that promote feelings of calm and well-being.

It also releases endorphins that make you feel good.

Finally, exercise can also serve as a distraction, allowing you to find some quiet time to break out of the cycle of negative thoughts that feed depression, anxiety and stress.

Research indicates that modest amounts of exercise can make a difference.

No matter your age or fitness level, use exercise as a tool to feel better both physically and mentally, Spartan Fit Center offers a variety of classes and personal training to get you started.

For more information please visit: https://goo.gl/nxnmnU