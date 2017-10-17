MSU’s communication program is ranked second best in the world

Rankings mean a lot, in fact, many of our decisions are based off whether or not what we’re investing in is thought of as a top choice. Well, if you’re a student looking to get into the communications field, Michigan State University ranks extremely well.

According to Shanghai-Ranking, an organization uncovering the best academic universities around the globe, MSU’s communication program is second best in the world.

It’s a distinction due to achieving greatness in all forms of communication and a focus over the past few years of bringing in the best, according to dean of the college of communication arts and sciences, Dr. Prabu David.

“We have hired more than 30 new faculty for every area of the college and that has made a big difference. These hires were cluster hires and we were very particular and strategic on who we brought in to enhance our reputation in a particular area.”

Areas of communication such as video game creation, graphic arts, advertising and public relations are helping to bolster this worldly ranking. Assistant professor Kjerstin Thorson says it’s a college filled with faculty and students who are leading the way communication is provided on a global scale.

“It’s a place that has so much going on. One of the biggest problems is actually trying to figure out what to do next. We have multiple floors of faculty and students working on projects that are truly cutting-edge in every single area of communication.”

Plus, MSU officials say by allowing students to work with the latest technology and resources — on all modes of communication — it’ll help many pinpoint what matches them best when they graduate.