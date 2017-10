LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Police are looking for help from the community in identifying the person in the picture above. He is a person of interest in a larceny.

The vehicle that may be associated with this subject appears to be a grey or green Pontiac Bonneville.

f you know who this is please contact Sgt. Brad Bach at (517) 853-4800, by email at bach@meridian.mi.us , or submit an anonymous tip at https://meridiantwppolice.blogspot.com.