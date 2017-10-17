Meeting on medical marihuana gives public opportunity to address concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state Medical Marihuana Licensing Board is looking for input on several matters related to regulation and Tuesday you’re invited to come and speak-up.

Board members will collect information from the meeting to create the framework for the state of Michigan.

This meeting will help the MMBL advise regulation authorities on how to set the rules for the new Medical Marihuana Facility Licensing Act.

People from both sides of the issue are encouraged to attend the discussion to address their concerns directly to the board.

Topics on the agenda include rules for capitalizing on medical marihuana, insurance, THC limits and the number of daily purchases.

The public forum is taking place October 17th at 12:30 p.m. in the Big Ten Conference Room at Kellog Hotel and Conference Center on South Harrison Road in East Lansing.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is currently consulting with the board, creating emergency rules that will outline the application, licensing and fee structure.

That plan is scheduled to be released in November.