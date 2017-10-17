Medical marijuana development set for 130 acres in Eaton County

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – What would it be like to live next to the largest medical marijuana development east of the Mississippi?

People in Windsor Township in Eaton County will soon have an answer to that question.

Plans for a 130 acre medical marijuana development park were announced today.

Dubbed “Harvest Park”, the development is geared to providing an advanced agricultural-centric industrial park for growing, processing, testing and secure transporting of medical marijuana.

“We’ve worked with the township and gained approval for the local zoning and ordinances required to enable licensure for all levels of cultivation, processing, testing and secure transport,” explained Managing Director Jeff Donahue in the news release.

He also said that the group is partnering with the local utility company to locate a sub-station inside the park to meet the heavy power demands of the medical marijuana growing industry.

Phase One of the park is 63 acres divided into 10 lots.

Two of the lots are already under contract and Donahue said additional offers are pending.