Local hotel robbed at gunpoint overnight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There’s a search underway in East Lansing for the man who police say robbed a local hotel at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before midnight at the Holiday Inn Express just off Lake Lansing Road and US-127.

According to police the man indicated he had a gun and got away with cash.

You’re encouraged to call the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220 if you have any information on who might be responsible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.