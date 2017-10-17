Local hotel robbed at gunpoint overnight

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There’s a search underway in East Lansing for the man who police say robbed a local hotel at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before midnight at the Holiday Inn Express just off Lake Lansing Road and US-127.

According to police the man indicated he had a gun and got away with cash.

You’re encouraged to call the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220 if you have any information on who might be responsible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s