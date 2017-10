Meet “Gem”, our Pet of the Day today! Gem is an 8-year-old boxer mix. Gem has been spayed with up to date vaccines and is ready to find her forever home. She is a loving girl who loves to be pet and enjoys treats. She is hard of hearing so she would be best with a patient family.

Gem is visiting us from the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson. For more information call: 517-787-7387