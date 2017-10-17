Driver dies in one car crash in Eaton County

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a deadly one-car crash that happened last night about 8 miles west of Eaton Rapids.

Deputies were called to East 5 Point Highway near Brookfield Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control of his car.

It rolled over and he was thrown from it.

The passenger in the car was not seriously hurt.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

