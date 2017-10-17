Brighton area teen facing 31 felony charges enters plea deal

BRIGHTON TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A Brighton Township teen has pleaded guilty to six sex crime related charges.

The teen was originally accused of multiple sexual assaults and originally charged with 31 felonies, has pleaded guilty to six charges.

According to our media partners at WHMI, the majority of the original charges against the 16-year-old stem from allegations that he sexually assaulted three teen girls in Livingston County within the last two and a half years.

He was charged with nine counts of possession of child sexually abusive material which are connected to incidents involving four other alleged victims.

Despite facing over 30 felony charges a plea deal worked out between the teen’s attorney and the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office calls for him to plead guilty to six; one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and four counts of possession of child sexually explicit material.

Because the teen admitted to one of the most serious charges, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

