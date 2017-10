TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) – A woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a co-worker in a Detroit-area department store.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. Monday at the Burlington in Taylor.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of her wounds.

Names and ages of the victim and the woman who was arrested were not immediately released. WDIV-TV reports that police have recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.