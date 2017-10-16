When to say Goodbye to your Mattress

You know you need a new stove when it suddenly stops working. The burners or the oven won’t turn on, and that’s the end of that.

However, mattresses are less obvious when it comes to replacement.

A mattress and box spring gradually wear down over time, depending on how often used, and what level of quality it is.

In general, a mattress set that is seven years old needs to be replaced. And a good night’s rest is critically important to your health.

Remember, everyone’s body changes over time, and your need for comfort and support increases as you age.

Look for the following signs you may need a new mattress set:

You wake up with stiffness, numbness, aches and pains.

You realize you got a better night’s sleep somewhere other than your own bed, such as a hotel.

Your mattress sags, has visible tearing, ripping or holes, or any other signs of overuse.

You’re tired despite getting a full night’s sleep.

Or your mattress is older than seven years.

