Two Quality Dairy stores robbed over weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on for two suspects in separate robberies at Quality Dairy stores this weekend.

In the most recent police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Quality Dairy store overnight.

It happened just after midnight at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Kalamazoo Street.

Police say the suspect is a tall black male who was wearing a red stocking hat, a black sweatshirt and tan pants.

Officials also said he had a gun and ran off with the money.

And Lansing Police officers also remain busy this morning looking for the man who robbed a different Quality Dairy store Saturday night.

That store is located on the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Authorities tell 6 News in that robbery the suspect flashed a knife at the store clerk before running off with the money.

No one was hurt.

In that robbery the suspect is described as a tall, black man wearing all black with a red and black mask.

If you have any information call Lansing Police or Crime Stoppers at 517-488-7867.

