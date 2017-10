President Trump in Asia will call for increased pressure on North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will ask U.S. allies to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program in an upcoming trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

The White House says Mr. Trump will travel in November to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14. He will also stop in Hawaii.

The White House said that in South Korea, Mr. Trump will meet with President Moon Jae-in and “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea.”

In Japan, the president meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and participate in a meeting with families of “Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime.”

President Trump will also meet with leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.