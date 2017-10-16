“Percy” Pet Of The Day October 16

Meet “Percy”, our Pet Of The Day today. 1-year-old Percy is a young active boy who weighs in at 9 lbs. He has tons of potential. Percy’s first six months have been bounced around from shelter to shelter so his new owner will need patience and must be willing to work with teaching proper doggie behavior. Percy does OK with other dogs with a slow introduction. He is young and wiggly – he would do best with older children as he can be mouthy at times. Percy has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Percy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.

