My Business | SBAM Compliance

I love being a small business owner. But sometimes keeping up with the rules and regulations of being an employer can be overwhelming.

Staying compliant is one of the top concerns shared by members of the Small Business Association of Michigan. We make it our mission to keep members quickly informed on the latest news that impacts small employers. As a member you’ll find the latest on topics like overtime pay rules, IRS forms, health care regulations, tax changes, and more. If a new regulation impacts the small business community, you can be sure that SBAM will keep you informed.

I definitely encourage my fellow small business owners to join SBAM. You’ll get access to the latest small business news and you can trust that they’ll do their best to give you the resources you need to be compliant.

Please visit https://goo.gl/D1Wvqp for more information.