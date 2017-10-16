MSU Homecoming Week kicks off tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is Homecoming Week at Michigan State University and events get underway tonight with traditional hayrides.

Tonight beginning at 6 p.m. MSU students, plus one guest, can take a free hayride around campus during which they will learn about MSU’s history.

The rides begin at the Auditorium loop by the Rock.

There will also be Trivia for a Tee with a chance to win a free Homecoming T-Shirt.

Everyone taking part must show identification.

Even if you aren’t on campus you can still show your Spartan Spirit this week.

All during this week the school is inviting people to “glow” with a green light bulb on your front porch, window, room or any other light.

Take a photo of your “Glow Green” look and submit it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #GlowGreen for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

First prize is a $100 Spartan Bookstore gift card and a photo opportunity with Sparty.

Second place gets a MSU duffel bag and third place will receive a MSU picture frame.

ONLINE: MSU Alumni Association “Glow Green” Photo Contest