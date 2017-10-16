Ingham Co. Sheriff investigating ‘inappropriate communication’ with a Webberville student

By Published:
Image courtesy Ingham County 911.

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A female para-professional at Webberville High School is being investigated for ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student.

Webberville Community Schools Superintendent Brian Fiddle tells 6 News the following message was sent to parents last week:

“We received a report today alleging that a secondary support staff member has had inappropriate communication with a student. We have turned this report over to local law enforcement. We just wanted you to know that we are working on this situation and that we will be cooperating with law enforcement officials.”

Fiddle says the matter has been turned over to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Dept.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s