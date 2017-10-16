Ingham Co. Sheriff investigating ‘inappropriate communication’ with a Webberville student

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A female para-professional at Webberville High School is being investigated for ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student.

Webberville Community Schools Superintendent Brian Fiddle tells 6 News the following message was sent to parents last week:

“We received a report today alleging that a secondary support staff member has had inappropriate communication with a student. We have turned this report over to local law enforcement. We just wanted you to know that we are working on this situation and that we will be cooperating with law enforcement officials.”

Fiddle says the matter has been turned over to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Dept.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.