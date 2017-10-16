Hearing scheduled for Saugatuck marina development plan

By Published:

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – State environmental regulators will take public comments on a plan to build a private marina and nearly 40 home sites near the Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Saugatuck High School. Officials will host a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m.

The 300-acre property once belonged to oil tycoon Aubrey McClendon, who proposed large-scale development before his death last year.

Its new owner is moving ahead with development plans.

Permits from the DEQ and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are required to remove sand and build the marina off the Kalamazoo River where it meets Lake Michigan.

The Corps wants a survey to determine whether there are archaeological resources at the site, once a lumber town.

