Health officials encourage people to get flu shot early

Flu season is right around the corner, which means those ugly viruses carrying a congested cough and sore throat will be more prevalent and health officials urge people to get ahead of the game, and get vaccinated.

“People think the flu is just kind of something that comes and goes like getting a cold, but thousands and thousands of people die every year from flu or flu related illnesses,” says Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail.

Vail says getting the flu shot can be one of the best protections against the virus.

She along with other health officials say there’s no better time to get one than now.

“That’s right, it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to become effective and to build antibodies in your body. So it’s important that you get it now considering the flu is already in the community,” says Nurse Practitioner at Sparrow Fast Care, Deanna Wennberg.

Wennberg says already this year, several children and adults have walked in with flu related symptoms.

“Body aches, high fever, runny nose, cough,” says Wennberg.

And that’s why she says it’s critical for people at any age to start taking extra precautions like washing your hands often and covering your face when you cough.

“It’s not just about your health, but also it’s about the people around you in the community you live in. So getting the flu shot is protecting the people that you love as well,” says Wennberg.

It’s a simple step to keep those infectious germs from spreading.

Tuesday the Ingham County Health Department is offering health screenings and flu shots at the Allen Neighborhood Center on East Kalamazoo Street in Lansing from 11am-3pm.

You can also stop by any of Sparrow’s Fast-Care Clinics to get a flu shot as well.