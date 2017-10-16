Gas prices rise statewide, spike in Lansing area

(WLNS) – Gas prices statewide have risen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week, but Lansing area drivers saw a jump of about 23 cents per gallon during that same time.

AAA says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline statewide was about $2.52 per gallon. That’s about 26 cents more than at the same point last year.

But online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com found in a survey Sunday that the average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have risen just over 23 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon.

Nationally the average price if a gallon of gas has dipped just under two cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.45.

“For the fifth straight week, the national average gasoline price has moved lower. Though not all states saw decreases in the last week, we nonetheless saw the nation’s average price per gallon fall as we continue into the peak of fall, which is hardly a surprise,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan adds that he expects the price of gas to fall as supply continues to outpace demand.