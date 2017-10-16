Detroit Tigers’ Cabrera hit with child-support lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has been sued by a Florida woman who alleges he isn’t paying enough to support two children he fathered with her.

The Detroit News reports the legal fight could cost the two-time American League MVP up to $100,000 a month. The newspaper cites court records, saying Cabrera’s deposition is Thursday.

Belkis Mariela Rodriguez filed the lawsuit in August in Florida after Cabrera allegedly cut child-support payments. The Orlando woman has custody of both children and seeks health insurance, among other things.

Court records say Cabrera wanted paternity tests and accused Rodriguez of extortion. He’s currently paying over $6,200 a month.

Cabrera’s attorney didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. Rodriguez’s attorney declined comment.

Cabrera and his wife, Rosangel, have three children.

