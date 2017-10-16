Bergdahl expected to plead guilty in desertion case Monday

Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - This undated file image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier held prisoner for years by the Taliban after leaving his post in Afghanistan. Bergdahl is facing charges, including desertion, for leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. A hearing is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The U.S. Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. The Associated Press previously reported that he’s expected to plead guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

It’s not clear if Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, has a deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment, or if he’s simply pleading guilty in hopes of leniency from the judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance. The misbehavior charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the desertion charge is punishable by up to five years.

Sentencing for the soldier, who was held by the Taliban and its allies for five years, is expected to take place later in October.

