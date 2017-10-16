2 arrests after meth lab found in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are facing charges in connection with the discovery of a methamphetamine lab in Ionia last week.

Last Thursday deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office went to a possible meth lab found in a field in the area of E. Main Street near Beardsley Road.

After deputies confirmed there was methamphetamine lab at the location, deputies contacted and worked with the Central Michigan Enforcement Team on the investigation and meth component disposal.

As the investigation developed two suspects were identified and located.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office the two were known to be involved with the use and manufacture of methamphetamine.

The suspects were identified as John Brown Sr., 48, and Jennifer Bagwell, 27.

When they were located multiple drug related items were found in the vehicle that they were in.

The two were arrested and on Friday Brown was arraigned on charges of Operating and Maintaining a Meth Lab and Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Bagwell was arraigned the same day on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Soliciting another Person to Obtain Pseudoephedrine.