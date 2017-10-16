1 missing, after oil rig explodes on Louisiana lake

KENNER, La. (AP) – Rescuers were searching for one person after an oil rig exploded on Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, injuring seven others.

According to The Times-Picayune, Kenner Police spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor said Sunday evening that rescue boats were being sent and officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were assisting.

Jefferson Parish spokesman Antwan Harris said in a news release that reports came into the Emergency Operations center around 7:15 p.m. of fire and smoke being seen from Lake Pontchartrain.

Chief David Tibbets of the East Bank Consolidated Fire Department says the platform, located in Jefferson Parish, is used for the transfer of oil. He said the department’s current goal is to stop oil flow and, if needed, let it burn off safely.