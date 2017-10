LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say an armed robbery occurred overnight at the Quality Dairy on the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Authorities say the male suspect was wearing all black with a red and black mask.

The suspect was armed with a knife and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials say there were no injuries.

