Family of three displaced after fire destroys home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A family of three is currently without a home after a fire ripped through their south Lansing home around midnight Sunday morning.

Lansing Fire Department officials say the fire happened at the Kensington Meadows Mobile Home park near Jolly Road.

Officials say the fire was contained inside a bedroom but the cause is unknown.

The family, one adult and two children, were home at the time but did escape and there were no injuries reported.

Currently, the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and the fire is still under investigation.