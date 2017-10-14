Thousands make strides in honor of breast cancer awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The rain may have been coming down Saturday but that didn’t stop thousands of people from hitting the pavement to participate in the “Lansing Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk to promote one thing…hope.

The streets of downtown Lansing turned into a sea of pink Saturday as runners and walkers helped raise money and awareness about breast cancer.

It’s to honor those who lost their battle and encourage those who are stilling fighting, like Sandra Ewing.

“I was almost a 5 year breast cancer survivor. August 1st of 2017 I was told it returned,” said Ewing.

Ewing says the news was heartbreaking but she’s ready to begin treatment and events like these, help empower her to never give up.

“I cried for a minute but then something just came over me and said it’s time to fight,” Ewing stated.

That kind of courage is what brought many to the steps of our state’s Capitol where Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth honored two women who beat the disease…

“By deputizing them with their own pink badge,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

“When I presented them their badges and their oath to continue to beat this disease it was pretty special. The outpouring of support here even when the weathers bad today…this weather is nothing compared to having to battle this disease,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth stated.

The goal of this 5k is to encourage women and men to not only become aware of the signs related to breast cancer, but also to encourage them to seek treatment sooner rather than later and remember…

“Keep fighting, fighting stay strong and keep the faith,” said Ewing.

Today’s event helped raise more than $200,000.