5th Quarter prep football scores October 13

Friday’s scores
Addison 38, Hanover-Horton 3
Adrian Lenawee Christian 21, Athens 20
Algonac 34, Richmond 14
Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 7
Allendale 56, Spring Lake 27
Almont 48, Imlay City 0
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 16, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14
Ann Arbor Pioneer 22, Adrian 0
Armada 38, Capac 14
Atlanta 50, Hale 42
Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Pontiac 6
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 6
Baldwin 30, Brethren 24
Bark River-Harris 28, Gwinn 14
Battle Creek Harper Creek 27, Marshall 20
Battle Creek Lakeview 31, Niles 0
Bay City Central 42, Saginaw Heritage 28
Beaverton 35, Harrison 0
Bellaire 67, Charlton Heston 0
Belleville def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit
Bellevue 44, Tekonsha 12
Benton Harbor 46, Muskegon Orchard View 8
Birmingham Brother Rice 44, Traverse City Central 36
Birmingham Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Blanchard Montabella 58, Ashley 22
Blissfield 55, Erie-Mason 18
Bloomfield Hills 26, Oxford 14
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0
Bloomingdale 35, Bangor 6
Boyne City 40, Elk Rapids 10
Breckenridge 49, Vestaburg 14
Bridgeport 28, Birch Run 18
Brooklyn Columbia Central 28, Dundee 21
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 21
Burton Bendle 32, Perry 18
Burton Madison 54, Akron-Fairgrove 6
Byron 54, Durand 0
Cadillac 47, Manistee 26
Calumet 30, Gogebic Miners 22
Camden-Frontier 50, Webberville 14
Canton 35, Brighton 10
Carson City-Crystal 36, Merrill 0
Cass City 46, Reese 0
Center Line 20, Warren Lincoln 14
Central Lake 42, Onekama 28
Centreville 36, Hartford 14
Cheboygan 44, Kingsley 28
Chelsea 44, Ann Arbor Huron 14
Chesaning 39, Midland Bullock Creek 6
Clare 36, Roscommon 8
Clarkston 17, Lake Orion 9
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 21, Royal Oak Shrine 19
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0
Clinton Township Clintondale 12, New Haven 7
Coldwater 41, Hastings 8
Comstock 54, Bridgman 6
Comstock Park 35, Sparta 16
Coopersville 28, Holland 14
Corunna 55, Mount Morris 12
Croswell-Lexington 28, Yale 10
Crystal Falls Forest Park 52, Ontonagon 38
Davison 36, Bay City Western 0
DeWitt 33, Linden 3
Dearborn Divine Child 40, Detroit Loyola 18
Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Redford Union 28
Dearborn Fordson 38, Redford Thurston 19
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 26
Decatur 34, White Pigeon 0
Deckerville 54, Peck 12
Delton Kellogg 23, Coloma 20
Detroit Country Day 14, Lansing Catholic 8
Detroit Denby 38, Detroit Delta Prep 0
Detroit Public Safety def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit
Dowagiac Union 54, South Haven 14
Dryden 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0
East Grand Rapids 35, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
East Lansing 9, Lansing Sexton 7
Eaton Rapids 19, Leslie 14
Ecorse 41, Detroit Community 6
Edwardsburg 54, Vicksburg 27
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 60, Bad Axe 0
Engadine 57, Brimley 19
Escanaba 21, Oconto, Wis. 7
Essexville Garber 60, North Branch 47
Evart 48, Holton 42
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Utica Ford 28
Farmington 47, North Farmington 3
Farmington Hills Harrison 39, Berkley 0
Fennville 48, Gobles 8
Fenton 56, Swartz Creek 0
Ferndale 20, Hazel Park 17, 2OT
Flat Rock 14, New Boston Huron 7
Flint Beecher 50, Genesee 0
Flint Hamady 44, Burton Bentley 0
Flint International def. Caseville, forfeit
Flint Kearsley 44, Owosso 24
Flint Powers 31, Bay City John Glenn 14
Flushing 43, Clio 8
Frankenmuth 55, Caro 0
Frankfort 41, Charlevoix 0
Fraser 32, Utica 7
Freeland 35, Carrollton 18
Fulton-Middleton 39, Dansville 20
Garden City 44, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Gaylord St. Mary 21, Harbor Springs 0
Gladstone 28, Iron Mountain 12
Gladwin 21, Sanford-Meridian 20
Goodrich 47, Montrose 31
Grand Ledge 35, Lansing Everett 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Grand Rapids West Catholic 33
Grand Rapids Christian 49, Wayland Union 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Cedar Springs 20
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Grand Rapids Union 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 33, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 7
Grandville 49, Caledonia 10
Grayling 58, Benzie Central 46
Grosse Pointe North 45, Roseville 28
Grosse Pointe South 34, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 10
Hamtramck 50, Harper Woods 14
Harbor Beach 26, Ubly 14
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38, Sterling Heights 32
Hartland 28, Howell 13
Haslett 20, Williamston 14
Hillsdale 27, Ida 8
Holland West Ottawa 48, Jenison 14
Homer 49, Bronson 6
Hopkins 62, Wyoming Lee 20
Houghton Lake 54, Farwell 6
Howard City Tri-County 63, Fremont 16
Hudson 42, Onsted 13
Hudsonville 50, Grand Haven 10
Hudsonville Unity Christian 48, Hamilton 39
Hurley, Wis. 22, Houghton 6
Ionia 41, McBain 40
Ishpeming 20, St. Ignace LaSalle 14
Ishpeming Westwood 44, Manistique 8
Ithaca 55, Hemlock 0
Jackson 55, Lansing Eastern 12
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston 58, East Jordan 16
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 32, Constantine 30
Kalamazoo United Co-op 32, Constantine 30
Kent City 35, Vermontville Maple Valley 0
Kinde-North Huron def. Owendale-Gagetown, forfeit
Kingsford 42, Menominee 21
Kingston 54, Merritt Academy 14
Laingsburg 13, Bath 7
Lake City 35, Lincoln-Alcona 34
Lake Fenton 56, Otisville Lakeville 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Charlotte 28
Lakeview 55, Ludington 27
Lansing Waverly 30, Stockbridge 15
Leroy Pine River 27, Grandville Calvin Christian 22
Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 6
Livonia Franklin 35, Grand Blanc 0
Livonia Stevenson 31, Salem 10
Lowell 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 13
Madison Heights Lamphere 53, Detroit University Science 0
Manchester 54, Vandercook Lake 18
Manistee Catholic Central 59, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0
Maple City Glen Lake 49, Mancelona 0
Marcellus 62, Eau Claire 0
Marine City 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Marlette 49, Memphis 14
Marquette 35, Negaunee 19
Martin 13, Galesburg-Augusta 12
Mason 43, Detroit Voyageur 6
Mattawan 35, Portage Northern 21
Mayville 46, Bay City All Saints 34
Mendon 34, Cassopolis 24
Michigan Center 41, Grass Lake 14
Midland 35, Lapeer 14
Midland Dow 45, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 14
Milan 51, Carleton Airport 45
Millington 58, Parchment 12
Monroe 56, Dexter 14
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 27, Monroe Jefferson 0
Montague 55, Ravenna 0
Morenci 56, Adrian Madison 6
Morley-Stanwood 21, Beal City 16
Morrice 64, Lawrence 44
Mount Pleasant 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 18
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 22, Coleman 8
Muskegon 35, Muskegon Mona Shores 24
Muskegon Catholic Central 49, Hesperia 9
Muskegon Oakridge 71, Hart 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21, Fruitport 7
Napoleon 51, Jackson East Jackson 14
New Lothrop 69, Burton Atherton 14
Newaygo 20, Grant 6
Newberry 42, Rogers City 8
Niles Brandywine 22, Buchanan 20
North Adams-Jerome 57, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 12
Northland Pines, Wis. 16, L’Anse 7
Norway 21, Lake Linden-Hubbell 11
Novi 21, Northville 6
Oak Park 41, Troy 0
Okemos 21, Holt 7
Olivet 27, Berrien Springs 17
Ortonville Brandon 28, Holly 21
Oscoda 36, Muskegon Heights 23
Otsego 15, Sturgis 14
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 52, Clinton 21
Ovid-Elsie 29, St. Charles 6
Parma Western 35, Jackson Northwest 6
Petersburg Summerfield 34, Sand Creek 31
Petoskey 48, Alpena 33
Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Fowler 0
Phillips, Wis. 48, North Dickinson 18
Pinckney 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 14
Pittsford 28, Climax-Scotts 14
Plainwell 35, Paw Paw 26
Plymouth 35, Westland John Glenn 7
Port Huron 24, Warren Cousino 7
Port Huron Northern 7, Warren Woods Tower 0
Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14
Portland 29, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27
Posen 42, Pellston 34
Powers North Central 36, Rapid River 0
Reading 44, Jonesville 22
Reed City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 6
Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Big Rapids 26
Riverview 35, Grosse Ile 14
Riverview Gabriel Richard 16, Allen Park Cabrini 9
Rochester 17, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16
Rochester Adams 55, Troy Athens 13
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 57, Lutheran Westland 12
Rockford 24, East Kentwood 10
Romeo 61, Macomb Dakota 33
Romulus 29, Dearborn 22
Royal Oak 42, Macomb Lutheran North 6
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41, Pinconning 6
Saginaw Nouvel 49, New Buffalo 14
Saginaw Swan Valley 36, Alma 29
Saline 24, Ypsilanti 13
Sandusky 44, Brown City 14
Saranac 62, Potterville 0
Saugatuck 42, Lawton 6
Sault Ste Marie 34, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14
Shelby 51, Mason County Central 0
South Lyon East 42, Milford 23
Springport 40, Quincy 27
St. Clair 35, Marysville 7
St. Clair Shores South Lake 65, Clawson 27
St. Johns 70, Battle Creek Central 52
St. Joseph 28, Richland Gull Lake 16
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 54, Colon 6
St. Louis 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 17
Standish-Sterling 34, Shepherd 13
Stephenson 72, Carney-Nadeau 6
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Southfield Christian 7
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 21
Suttons Bay 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Tecumseh 49, Fowlerville 10
Three Rivers 42, Allegan 6
Traverse City St. Francis 47, Kalkaska 0
Traverse City West 42, Gaylord 0
Trenton 38, Melvindale 7
Union City 54, Concord 20
Unionville-Sebewaing 56, Vassar 44
Utica Eisenhower 42, Warren Mott 7
Waldron 39, Burr Oak 22
Walled Lake Central 52, Waterford Kettering 36
Walled Lake Western 49, South Lyon 28
Warren Central, Ind. 24, River Rouge 17
Warren De La Salle 20, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 6
Warren Fitzgerald 25, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 20
Waterford Mott 56, Walled Lake Northern 30
Waterford Our Lady 41, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 20
Watervliet 36, Saugatuck 14
Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 14
West Bloomfield 62, Southfield A&T 35
West Iron County 30, Hancock 13
White Cloud 29, Three Oaks River Valley 0
Whitehall 25, North Muskegon 14
Whitmore Lake 35, Britton-Deerfield 7
Whittemore-Prescott 42, Hillman 41
Wyandotte Roosevelt 24, Gibraltar Carlson 20
Wyoming 41, Greenville 34
Wyoming Godwin Heights 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 26
Wyoming Kelloggsville 27, Belding 3
Ypsilanti Lincoln 23, Temperance Bedford 19
Zeeland East 62, Byron Center 41
Zeeland West 46, Holland Christian 14