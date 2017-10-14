5th Quarter prep football scores October 13

Friday’s scores

Addison 38, Hanover-Horton 3

Adrian Lenawee Christian 21, Athens 20

Algonac 34, Richmond 14

Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 7

Allendale 56, Spring Lake 27

Almont 48, Imlay City 0

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 16, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14

Ann Arbor Pioneer 22, Adrian 0

Armada 38, Capac 14

Atlanta 50, Hale 42

Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Pontiac 6

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 6

Baldwin 30, Brethren 24

Bark River-Harris 28, Gwinn 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek 27, Marshall 20

Battle Creek Lakeview 31, Niles 0

Bay City Central 42, Saginaw Heritage 28

Beaverton 35, Harrison 0

Bellaire 67, Charlton Heston 0

Belleville def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit

Bellevue 44, Tekonsha 12

Benton Harbor 46, Muskegon Orchard View 8

Birmingham Brother Rice 44, Traverse City Central 36

Birmingham Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Blanchard Montabella 58, Ashley 22

Blissfield 55, Erie-Mason 18

Bloomfield Hills 26, Oxford 14

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0

Bloomingdale 35, Bangor 6

Boyne City 40, Elk Rapids 10

Breckenridge 49, Vestaburg 14

Bridgeport 28, Birch Run 18

Brooklyn Columbia Central 28, Dundee 21

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 21

Burton Bendle 32, Perry 18

Burton Madison 54, Akron-Fairgrove 6

Byron 54, Durand 0

Cadillac 47, Manistee 26

Calumet 30, Gogebic Miners 22

Camden-Frontier 50, Webberville 14

Canton 35, Brighton 10

Carson City-Crystal 36, Merrill 0

Cass City 46, Reese 0

Center Line 20, Warren Lincoln 14

Central Lake 42, Onekama 28

Centreville 36, Hartford 14

Cheboygan 44, Kingsley 28

Chelsea 44, Ann Arbor Huron 14

Chesaning 39, Midland Bullock Creek 6

Clare 36, Roscommon 8

Clarkston 17, Lake Orion 9

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 21, Royal Oak Shrine 19

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 12, New Haven 7

Coldwater 41, Hastings 8

Comstock 54, Bridgman 6

Comstock Park 35, Sparta 16

Coopersville 28, Holland 14

Corunna 55, Mount Morris 12

Croswell-Lexington 28, Yale 10

Crystal Falls Forest Park 52, Ontonagon 38

Davison 36, Bay City Western 0

DeWitt 33, Linden 3

Dearborn Divine Child 40, Detroit Loyola 18

Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Redford Union 28

Dearborn Fordson 38, Redford Thurston 19

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 26

Decatur 34, White Pigeon 0

Deckerville 54, Peck 12

Delton Kellogg 23, Coloma 20

Detroit Country Day 14, Lansing Catholic 8

Detroit Denby 38, Detroit Delta Prep 0

Detroit Public Safety def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit

Dowagiac Union 54, South Haven 14

Dryden 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

East Grand Rapids 35, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

East Lansing 9, Lansing Sexton 7

Eaton Rapids 19, Leslie 14

Ecorse 41, Detroit Community 6

Edwardsburg 54, Vicksburg 27

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 60, Bad Axe 0

Engadine 57, Brimley 19

Escanaba 21, Oconto, Wis. 7

Essexville Garber 60, North Branch 47

Evart 48, Holton 42

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Utica Ford 28

Farmington 47, North Farmington 3

Farmington Hills Harrison 39, Berkley 0

Fennville 48, Gobles 8

Fenton 56, Swartz Creek 0

Ferndale 20, Hazel Park 17, 2OT

Flat Rock 14, New Boston Huron 7

Flint Beecher 50, Genesee 0

Flint Hamady 44, Burton Bentley 0

Flint International def. Caseville, forfeit

Flint Kearsley 44, Owosso 24

Flint Powers 31, Bay City John Glenn 14

Flushing 43, Clio 8

Frankenmuth 55, Caro 0

Frankfort 41, Charlevoix 0

Fraser 32, Utica 7

Freeland 35, Carrollton 18

Fulton-Middleton 39, Dansville 20

Garden City 44, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Gaylord St. Mary 21, Harbor Springs 0

Gladstone 28, Iron Mountain 12

Gladwin 21, Sanford-Meridian 20

Goodrich 47, Montrose 31

Grand Ledge 35, Lansing Everett 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Grand Rapids West Catholic 33

Grand Rapids Christian 49, Wayland Union 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Cedar Springs 20

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Grand Rapids Union 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 33, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 7

Grandville 49, Caledonia 10

Grayling 58, Benzie Central 46

Grosse Pointe North 45, Roseville 28

Grosse Pointe South 34, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 10

Hamtramck 50, Harper Woods 14

Harbor Beach 26, Ubly 14

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38, Sterling Heights 32

Hartland 28, Howell 13

Haslett 20, Williamston 14

Hillsdale 27, Ida 8

Holland West Ottawa 48, Jenison 14

Homer 49, Bronson 6

Hopkins 62, Wyoming Lee 20

Houghton Lake 54, Farwell 6

Howard City Tri-County 63, Fremont 16

Hudson 42, Onsted 13

Hudsonville 50, Grand Haven 10

Hudsonville Unity Christian 48, Hamilton 39

Hurley, Wis. 22, Houghton 6

Ionia 41, McBain 40

Ishpeming 20, St. Ignace LaSalle 14

Ishpeming Westwood 44, Manistique 8

Ithaca 55, Hemlock 0

Jackson 55, Lansing Eastern 12

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Johannesburg-Lewiston 58, East Jordan 16

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 32, Constantine 30

Kalamazoo United Co-op 32, Constantine 30

Kent City 35, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

Kinde-North Huron def. Owendale-Gagetown, forfeit

Kingsford 42, Menominee 21

Kingston 54, Merritt Academy 14

Laingsburg 13, Bath 7

Lake City 35, Lincoln-Alcona 34

Lake Fenton 56, Otisville Lakeville 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Charlotte 28

Lakeview 55, Ludington 27

Lansing Waverly 30, Stockbridge 15

Leroy Pine River 27, Grandville Calvin Christian 22

Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 6

Livonia Franklin 35, Grand Blanc 0

Livonia Stevenson 31, Salem 10

Lowell 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 13

Madison Heights Lamphere 53, Detroit University Science 0

Manchester 54, Vandercook Lake 18

Manistee Catholic Central 59, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Maple City Glen Lake 49, Mancelona 0

Marcellus 62, Eau Claire 0

Marine City 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Marlette 49, Memphis 14

Marquette 35, Negaunee 19

Martin 13, Galesburg-Augusta 12

Mason 43, Detroit Voyageur 6

Mattawan 35, Portage Northern 21

Mayville 46, Bay City All Saints 34

Mendon 34, Cassopolis 24

Michigan Center 41, Grass Lake 14

Midland 35, Lapeer 14

Midland Dow 45, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 14

Milan 51, Carleton Airport 45

Millington 58, Parchment 12

Monroe 56, Dexter 14

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 27, Monroe Jefferson 0

Montague 55, Ravenna 0

Morenci 56, Adrian Madison 6

Morley-Stanwood 21, Beal City 16

Morrice 64, Lawrence 44

Mount Pleasant 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 18

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 22, Coleman 8

Muskegon 35, Muskegon Mona Shores 24

Muskegon Catholic Central 49, Hesperia 9

Muskegon Oakridge 71, Hart 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21, Fruitport 7

Napoleon 51, Jackson East Jackson 14

New Lothrop 69, Burton Atherton 14

Newaygo 20, Grant 6

Newberry 42, Rogers City 8

Niles Brandywine 22, Buchanan 20

North Adams-Jerome 57, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 12

Northland Pines, Wis. 16, L’Anse 7

Norway 21, Lake Linden-Hubbell 11

Novi 21, Northville 6

Oak Park 41, Troy 0

Okemos 21, Holt 7

Olivet 27, Berrien Springs 17

Ortonville Brandon 28, Holly 21

Oscoda 36, Muskegon Heights 23

Otsego 15, Sturgis 14

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 52, Clinton 21

Ovid-Elsie 29, St. Charles 6

Parma Western 35, Jackson Northwest 6

Petersburg Summerfield 34, Sand Creek 31

Petoskey 48, Alpena 33

Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Fowler 0

Phillips, Wis. 48, North Dickinson 18

Pinckney 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 14

Pittsford 28, Climax-Scotts 14

Plainwell 35, Paw Paw 26

Plymouth 35, Westland John Glenn 7

Port Huron 24, Warren Cousino 7

Port Huron Northern 7, Warren Woods Tower 0

Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14

Portland 29, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27

Posen 42, Pellston 34

Powers North Central 36, Rapid River 0

Reading 44, Jonesville 22

Reed City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 6

Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Big Rapids 26

Riverview 35, Grosse Ile 14

Riverview Gabriel Richard 16, Allen Park Cabrini 9

Rochester 17, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16

Rochester Adams 55, Troy Athens 13

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 57, Lutheran Westland 12

Rockford 24, East Kentwood 10

Romeo 61, Macomb Dakota 33

Romulus 29, Dearborn 22

Royal Oak 42, Macomb Lutheran North 6

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41, Pinconning 6

Saginaw Nouvel 49, New Buffalo 14

Saginaw Swan Valley 36, Alma 29

Saline 24, Ypsilanti 13

Sandusky 44, Brown City 14

Saranac 62, Potterville 0

Saugatuck 42, Lawton 6

Sault Ste Marie 34, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14

Shelby 51, Mason County Central 0

South Lyon East 42, Milford 23

Springport 40, Quincy 27

St. Clair 35, Marysville 7

St. Clair Shores South Lake 65, Clawson 27

St. Johns 70, Battle Creek Central 52

St. Joseph 28, Richland Gull Lake 16

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 54, Colon 6

St. Louis 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 17

Standish-Sterling 34, Shepherd 13

Stephenson 72, Carney-Nadeau 6

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Southfield Christian 7

Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 21

Suttons Bay 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Tecumseh 49, Fowlerville 10

Three Rivers 42, Allegan 6

Traverse City St. Francis 47, Kalkaska 0

Traverse City West 42, Gaylord 0

Trenton 38, Melvindale 7

Union City 54, Concord 20

Unionville-Sebewaing 56, Vassar 44

Utica Eisenhower 42, Warren Mott 7

Waldron 39, Burr Oak 22

Walled Lake Central 52, Waterford Kettering 36

Walled Lake Western 49, South Lyon 28

Warren Central, Ind. 24, River Rouge 17

Warren De La Salle 20, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 6

Warren Fitzgerald 25, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0

Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 20

Waterford Mott 56, Walled Lake Northern 30

Waterford Our Lady 41, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 20

Watervliet 36, Saugatuck 14

Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 14

West Bloomfield 62, Southfield A&T 35

West Iron County 30, Hancock 13

White Cloud 29, Three Oaks River Valley 0

Whitehall 25, North Muskegon 14

Whitmore Lake 35, Britton-Deerfield 7

Whittemore-Prescott 42, Hillman 41

Wyandotte Roosevelt 24, Gibraltar Carlson 20

Wyoming 41, Greenville 34

Wyoming Godwin Heights 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 26

Wyoming Kelloggsville 27, Belding 3

Ypsilanti Lincoln 23, Temperance Bedford 19

Zeeland East 62, Byron Center 41

Zeeland West 46, Holland Christian 14

