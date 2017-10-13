What is your superstition?

(WLNS) – Admit it. You’ve taken a little extra time when you come across a patch of clover, just hoping that you find a four-leaf clover. Or maybe you’ve been careful not to walk under a ladder or you avoid black cats.

They may seem old-fashioned, but superstitions are still alive and well, according to a new survey. Crowdsourcing website Ranker.com polled 18,000 people on the superstitions they believe in and found that, as a whole, people are still very superstitious.

Here are the top 10 most widely believed superstitions, per the survey:

1. Knocking on wood

2. Wishing on a star

3. Breaking a mirror

4. Four-leaf clover

5. Bad news comes in threes

6. Don’t open an umbrella inside

7. Lucky penny

8. Beginner’s luck

9. Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes

10. Wishing on a wishbone

The top superstitions also varied by age and gender: Women ranked tossing salt over your left shoulder after you spill it as one of their top superstitions, while men and millennials said wishing on a star was theirs. People from Generation X and baby boomers said the lucky penny (getting good luck after you find a heads-up penny) was their No.1 superstitious belief.

