Trump administration to not re-certify Iran nuke deal

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will not re-certify the Iran nuclear deal because the country is not living up to the spirit of the deal and has committed “multiple violations.”

Trump says during a White House speech Friday that he “cannot and will not make this certification.”

Trump says he is directing his administration to work closely with Congress to address the deal’s “many flaws” and to make sure the country can never threaten the U.S. with nuclear weapons.

He says that if Congress can’t come up with new legislation, he will terminate the Obama-era pact.

Any decision to re-impose nuclear-related sanctions would automatically kill America’s participation in the deal.

Trump’s move is essentially a compromise that allows him to condemn the accord but stop short of torpedoing it.

The administration is hitting Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard with sanctions for supporting terrorism.

The new designation uses existing sanctions authority created by an executive order in 2001. The Treasury Department says the penalties are punishment for supporting the Quds force, an expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guard. The Treasury Department also says the Revolutionary Guard has supported lethal activities by Hezbollah and Hamas, and enabled Syrian President Bashar Assad’s “relentless campaign of brutal violence against his own people.”

But the U.S. is not adding the Revolutionary Guard to the formal U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations. That step would force the U.S. to take even further steps against the Revolutionary Guard that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says could be problematic.