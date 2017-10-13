Possible body found in Lansing river, investigation continues today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – More information is expected today out of Lansing where there were reports of a body found in a local river.

According to State Police that report came in around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Law enforcement agencies, including a State Police diver, were sent to Sycamore Creek inside Scott Woods Park.

Police kept our camera crew pretty far back.

But we know multiple Lansing Police officers and State Police were on the scene as well as an MSP forensic unit.

Officials were on the scene for at least a couple of hours.

We have calls into police from both departments and will update this story when more information becomes available.