Possible body found in Lansing river, investigation continues today

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – More information is expected today out of Lansing where there were reports of a body found in a local river.

According to State Police that report came in around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Law enforcement agencies, including a State Police diver, were sent to Sycamore Creek inside Scott Woods Park.

Police kept our camera crew pretty far back.

But we know multiple Lansing Police officers and State Police were on the scene as well as an MSP forensic unit.

Officials were on the scene for at least a couple of hours.

We have calls into police from both departments and will update this story when more information becomes available.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s