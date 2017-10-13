Nassar in court: Judge denies all motions for delaying trial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, is back in court today following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina denied all motions for delaying the trial.

The Judge has ordered an additional 400 jurors be ordered for the trial which is set to begin December 4, 2017.

A longtime sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they sought treatment for injuries.