“Kit Kat” Pet Of The Day October 13

Meet “Kit Kat”, our Pet of the Day today. Kit Kat is a sweet gal looking for an adult only home. She would do ok with an older more relaxed cat who will not be in her face all the time. She prefers to do her own thing most of the time, but will seek out affection when she wants it. She doesn’t enjoy being held or carried around like a baby so small children aren’t recommended in the home. She’s a girl with a lot of personality that will bring some spunk to any home. Kit Kat has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Kit Kat call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

