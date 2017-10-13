“Kit Kat” Pet Of The Day October 13

By Published:

Meet “Kit Kat”, our Pet of the Day today. Kit Kat is a sweet gal looking for an adult only home. She would do ok with an older more relaxed cat who will not be in her face all the time. She prefers to do her own thing most of the time, but will seek out affection when she wants it. She doesn’t enjoy being held or carried around like a baby so small children aren’t recommended in the home. She’s a girl with a lot of personality that will bring some spunk to any home. Kit Kat has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Kit Kat call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s