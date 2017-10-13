Group focuses ideas on taking pride in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An effort launched today to develop a strong sense of ownership and pride in the Lansing community.

Lansing Placemakers hosted a summit at the Lansing Center today featuring local speakers, musicians and storytellers, all focused on making a place for creative ideas and discussions to take place.

“We’re trying to get out into their communities through consulting work and through giving them simple ideas that can be very well executed very simply,” explained Meghan Martin, program manager at the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. “We’re trying to give them those ideas here today and tell them how they can get it funded or how they can get the resources through conversation so that they can get in their communities.”

The summit was followed by a block party across from the Lansing Center on Museum Drive.