Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is offering to inspect and repair about 1.3 million civilian versions of its Explorer SUV at no cost to owners in response to complaints of exhaust fumes leaking into passenger cabins.

The company maintains the vehicles are safe, but says it will do the work because some customers are concerned.

Ford says it will send letters to owners of 2011 through 2017 Explorers starting the week of Nov. 13. Dealers will check for leaks in rear lift gate gaskets and seal them if necessary. They’ll also reprogram the air conditioning to let in more fresh air.

Spokesman Mike Levine says the work will be done regardless of mileage or whether the SUVs are under warranty.

U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide inside Explorers.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s