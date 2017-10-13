3 former Spartan football players back in court today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three former Michigan State University football players, all charged with sexual assault, are expected to appear in court today for a hearing.

It’s a “Cobb Agreement” hearing which is a practice in Michigan that allows a judge to make an agreement with a defendant concerning the sentence the court will impose if the defendant pleads guilty or no contest.

A “no contest” plea means you don’t admit guilt but you accept the punishment.

In January a woman told police, she was assaulted in an apartment bathroom.

In June players Josh King, Donnie Corley Junior and Demetric Vance, were kicked off the football team after charges were filed.

They were arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges in early June.

