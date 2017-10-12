Skubick: Governor weighs discipline for State Police leader after Facebook post

Related Coverage UPDATE: Michigan State Police Director apologizes for NFL protest post on personal Facebook page

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The internal State Police investigation into the conduct of the State Police director is now in the final stage.

The governor will make the disciplinary decison concerning Col. Kriste Kibby Etue.

Week two of the State Police director’s critical comments about football players taking a knew during the national anthem.

She called that unpatriotic.

The internal affairs unit has interviewed Col. Etue and will make recommendations for any disciplanry action.

“It definetly has to be disciplinary action,” said State Rep. Sheldon Neely Wednesday.

The colonel could get a written reprimand or could face five days off or possibly more.

“It should be more because it is the colonel,” insists Rep. Neely. “She is more culpable then the rank and file member.”

Under department policy the recommendations would have gone to the colonel herself, but the governor’s office says he will make the final decision.

State Senator Vincent Gregory, member of the Black Caucus, does not have a specific recommendation on time off but a couple of days off would be unacceptable.

The senator says “it’s just hard for me to believe that would send a message to the rest of the department that this is something that is that severe that we dont want this to happen in the department. Again. a couple of days does not do that.”

Sen. Rick Jones disagrees. “I would say none. She has First Amendment rights, too. I don’t believe it did damage to the image. Col. Etue has been the most progressive colonel the State Police has ever had.”

Former state trooper,now state senator, Mike Nofs, who worked with the colonel, says five days off is appropriate.

Reporter: “The black caucus says that is unacceptable.” Sen. Nofs: We don’t always gets what we want here in this town. Any person you give them time off, it does make a difference and implants it in their memory not to ever do it again.”

No indication on what the governor will do.