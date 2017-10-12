“Lolly” Pet Of The Day October 12

Meet “Lolly”, our Pet Of the Day today. Lolly is a senior female American Staffordshire mix. She is a sweet, friendly girl who would fit into just about any home. Lolly loves people and is usually laid back until she gets to snuggling, then she’s spunky and wiggly! She should do fine with kids and other animals with proper time for introductions. Lolly has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lolly by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement