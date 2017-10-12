Lansing leaders launch Puerto Rico hurricane relief campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The outpouring of community support for those affected in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is astounding and just today, the city of Lansing launched a “Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief” campaign.

All funds raised during the hurricane relief campaign goes directly to the “National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.”

Every dollar the city of Lansing raises, the “National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce” will match 200 percent, meaning two dollars to every dollar that’s raised and it goes to those who need it the most.

“They are our neighbors and they are American citizens and why shouldn’t we reach out and help,” said Barbara Roberts Mason.

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria still causes havoc in Puerto Rico.

Drinking water continues to be scarce, medical supplies are lacking and millions are in need of food and electricity.

It’s a tragedy no person should have to face and one Barbara Roberts Mason hopes they won’t have to face alone.

“Everybody who cares about anybody should know that there’s so much devastation in Puerto Rico, it’s going to take far more than just the federal government or the people there to make a difference,” Roberts Mason stated.

Roberts Mason is President of the “Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission” which is a non-profit organization partnering with the capital city to raise money for victims affected in Puerto Rico.

“Little drops of water, little grains of sand make a mighty ocean…well maybe we can be a little drop of water or a little grain of sand and maybe we can make a mighty difference in a land like Puerto Rico,” said Roberts Mason.

The devastation struck a chord with Aaron Mahoney, a volunteer with the American Red Cross who’s taking off to Puerto Rico on Friday to help with relief efforts.

“I’m going down for bulk distribution so that involves handing out supplies,” Mahoney stated.

This mission is Mahoney’s first deployment with the Red Cross but volunteering is something his family has done for years and his hope is to help those who have fallen, to get back up on their feet.

“It’s a really tough area and these people really need our help,” said Mahoney.

Roberts Mason says the campaign hopes to raise more than $25,000 within the next three months.

If you’d like to donate, check out the link under the “Seen on 6” section of our website or you can make checks payable to LRSCC/Puerto Rico Fund and send to LRSCC, 500 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 200, Lansing, MI 48912.