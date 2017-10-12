Lansing launches Puerto Rico hurricane relief campaign

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The clean-up continues in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and now Lansing residents can help relief efforts.

Lansing mayor Virg Bernero announced today that the city is joining with the non-profit Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission to raise funds for Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief.

All funds raised will be directed to The National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.

The NPRCC has used donations to send satellite phones, food, medicine, generators, and LifeStraws, as well as coordinating doctors and other personnel assisting on the ground.

“The devastation and suffering in Puerto Rico calls for a strong, united and compassionate response,” Mayor Bernero said.

Weeks after hurricane Maria devastated the island 45 percent of Puerto Rican citizens have access to drinking water and 5 percent have electricity.

Fifty percent of the roads are still not passable and there just 14 percent of cell towers that work.

Donations to the Lansing-Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief campaign can be made online via Facebook at facebook.com/LansingSis or at the LRSCC crowdfunding site at gofundme.com/funds-to-assist-puerto-rico.

Donations can also be sent via U.S. mail by check payable to LRSCC/Puerto Rico Fund and sent to LRSCC, 500 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 200, Lansing, MI 48912.