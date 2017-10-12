ALERT: As families mourn, con artists trying to cash in on Las Vegas tragedy

(WLNS) – Before you donate to the victim’s of the Las Vegas mass shooting take a moment to consider your decision.

State and federal officials are warning that there are a lot of scams out there right now, especially on social media, where con artists are pretending to be family members of victims.

The scammers are setting up websites and crowdfunding campaigns and those can spread quickly.

To protect yourself state officials say be cautions of unfamiliar organizations or people, choose to donate to established charities with a history of helping people and before donating, do some research.