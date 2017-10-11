Truck rollover closes northbound US-127 for hours

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A truck hauling gravel rolled over on US-127 just before the Saginaw exit, blocking all traffic and shutting down the highway for hours.

The crash happened just before noon when the double-bottomed truck, which is a semi-truck pulling two trailers, rolled over and spilled a load of gravel across the road.

As of 2:00 p.m. the clean-up continued with front-end loaders trying to scoop the gravel off the road.

127 crash Truck rollover closes northbound US 127 for hours

Northbound US-127 travel is blocked at I-496 until further notice.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash, although there was an earlier crash on the road at the Saginaw entrance to US-127 that had blocked traffic.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get the latest traffic information on your desktop and mobile device with the 6 News Traffic Tracker.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s