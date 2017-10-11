Truck rollover closes northbound US-127 for hours

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A truck hauling gravel rolled over on US-127 just before the Saginaw exit, blocking all traffic and shutting down the highway for hours.

The crash happened just before noon when the double-bottomed truck, which is a semi-truck pulling two trailers, rolled over and spilled a load of gravel across the road.

As of 2:00 p.m. the clean-up continued with front-end loaders trying to scoop the gravel off the road.

Northbound US-127 travel is blocked at I-496 until further notice.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash, although there was an earlier crash on the road at the Saginaw entrance to US-127 that had blocked traffic.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get the latest traffic information on your desktop and mobile device with the 6 News Traffic Tracker.