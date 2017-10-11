Stepmother to be sentenced after child burned in trash-filled Jackson house

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – One of the four adults who Jackson police say didn’t get medical treatment for a 4-year-old boy after he was badly burned by a butane lighter is expected to be sentenced in court this morning.

Christina Ryan, 32, the boys stepmother, pleaded guilty to one count of Second Degree Child Abuse and one count of Failing to Report Abuse.

After her 4-year-old step-son was found with burns on his chest, hands, arms and face back in March.

Police say the adults in the home went and bought the boy a toy instead of taking him to the hospital.

He spent several weeks under medical care with burns so bad that he required a skin graft.

The boy’s biological parents, 31-year-old Oren Ryan and 26-year-old Ashlee Vanness will be sentenced next week.

Both have pleaded guilty to Second Degree Child Abuse.

Ryan faces an additional charge of lying to a peace officer.

Authorities say the conditions of the home where this incident happened were unfit for living with trash and feces piled high and exotic animals living inside including a pig and an alligator.

That home is now condemned.

Six other children were removed from the house were placed into foster care.