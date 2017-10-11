NOW: Fire causes heavy damage to Eaton County home

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Firefighters from several departments are on the scene now of a house fire on the 2500 block of East Mount Hope Highway between Oneida and Benton Roads.

The first call came in just after 6 a.m. and when fire crews arrived there were flames showing from a second floor window.

East Mount Hope Highway is currently closed between Benton Road and Oneida Road while the fire crews are working.

Our 6 News photojournalist Dan Ray is there and tells us firefighters have surrounded the house and are pouring water on the flames but the damage appears to be extensive.

There are no reports of injuries.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.