Eaton Co. K-9 deputy to receive protective vest

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – An Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy is getting his own bullet and stab resistant vest.

While people would say that is good news, this is especially good news because this vest is for Tank, the K-9 deputy.

According to a news release from Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, Tank’s vest is a charitable donation from a non-profit group called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

That group was established in 2009 with the goal of providing protective vests to K9 officers nationwide.

Since the group was formed 2,600 protective vests have been distributed nationwide.

Private and corporate donations totaling more than $2.1 million have paid for the vests.

Tank is a 2-year-old German Shepherd who is certified in patrol and narcotics detection.

He’s assigned to Deputy Josh Turner and the two partners have worked multiple drug searches and suspect tracking assignments together.

Tank should have his new vest within eight to ten weeks.

ONLINE: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc