Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to rightt:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Justin Ronald Garcia is a 34-year-old white male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 230 pounds. Garcia has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Garcia has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

Terrence Michael-Alan Robinson is a 26-year-old black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs 200 pounds. Robinson has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Robinson has a Felony Warrant for Destruction of Property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Kyla Rudell Rogers is a 42-year-old black female who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 165 pounds. Rogers has black hair and brown eyes. Ms. Rogers has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of

Lansing Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.