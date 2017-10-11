Candidates looking to be Lansing’s future leaders continue on campaign trail

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The November election in Lansing will be a big one and that’s because the city will elect a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade.

There’s also the potential that several city council seats will be filled with new faces.

Wednesday night, candidates looking to be Lansing’s future leaders for clerk, city council, and mayor participated in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.

It was a chance for the candidates to introduce themselves and respond to questions from the public.

There are a total of 12 candidates running for Lansing city offices.

Andy Schor and Judi Brown Clarke for mayor, Chris Swope and Jerimic Clayborn III for city clerk, Tina Houghton and Jeremy Garza for Lansing City Council 2nd Ward, James McClurken and Brian Jackson for 4th Ward, and Kyle Bowman, Kathie Dunbar, Peter Spadafore, and Guillermo Lopez for at-large seats.

A wide range of topics were discussed during the forum; everything from climate change, to the opioid epidemic, to affordable living.

“I’m really excited about the crop of candidates we’ve got,” Randy Dykhuis said.

As a Lansing resident, he’s taken advantage of the many candidate forums that have taken place over the last couple of months. He says, he’s looking forward to Lansing’s future with new leadership in play.

“A lot of campaigning is all about how do I avoid taking risks and not make risky statements but I hear some things that are really positive from these candidates and I’m hoping that whoever we get elected, once they get into office, we can start moving them along the path even further,” he said.

As time ticks down, these candidates have just four weeks left to make a lasting impression on voters.

The League of Women Voters of the Lansing Area has a “Voter guide” on its website that lists each candidate, their qualifications, along with a list of questions they answered. View it by clicking here.