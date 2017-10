LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For the next 6 days you have the opportunity to help feed those in need with your Biggby Coffee order.

The Biggby “Giving is Getting” campaign launches today.

When you order your usual from your local Biggby store you’ll be asked to donate one dollar to your local food bank.

For every dollar you donate you’ll receive a “one dollar off” coupon to use on your next Biggby order.

The “Giving is Getting” campaign ends next Tuesday.