“Bastian” Pet Of The Day October 11

Meet “Bastian”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bastian is a 6-and-a-half-year old mixed breed dog. He’s a handsome fellow who is sweet, affectionate and very mellow. Bastian had a rough start in life, as he was kept outdoors on a chain. He is ready for a new life indoors, snuggling up to you and your family. Bastian would do best in a family with calmer dogs. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Bastian by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

