“Bastian” Pet Of The Day October 11

By Published:

Meet “Bastian”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bastian is a 6-and-a-half-year old mixed breed dog. He’s a handsome fellow who is sweet, affectionate and very mellow. Bastian had a rough start in life, as he was kept outdoors on a chain. He is ready for a new life indoors, snuggling up to you and your family. Bastian would do best in a family with calmer dogs. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Bastian by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s